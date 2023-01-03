Opetaia Ravai is Private Secretary to PM

The Prime Minister’s office have confirmed that Ravai is accompanying Rabuka to Vanua Levu on his first official visit, as his private secretary.

Former Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji Opetaia Ravai is the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

While the appointment has not been announced officially, the staff of the Prime Minister’s office have confirmed that Ravai is accompanying Rabuka to Vanua Levu on his first official visit, as his private secretary.

Ravai was seen working closely with the People’s Alliance in the lead up to the 2022 General Election.

Ravai was terminated from the position of WAF CEO in 2017, a decision which he challenged in court.