Operation Yavirau results in more drug possession arrests

Operation Yavirau with the intent of destabilizing drug related activities continues to yield results with more arrests and seizures made.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says said snap checks and raids are being conducted based on intelligence gathering and tips received from the public.

ACP Driu says searches conducted by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit around the Suva bus stand area have yielded positive results with the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A raid conducted in Davuilevu led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man and two others allegedly involved in the distribution of drugs.

The officers seized clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, syringes, and items believed to have been bought from the proceeds of crime.

ACP Driu says they arrested a 36-year-old, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

In the Northern Division, plants believed to be marijuana were seized from a farm in Koroivonu.

ACP Driu says their intent is to disrupt the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

He warns that they will be aggressively targeting those involved, to cut their source of income, including the proceeds of crime.

ACP Driu states concerted efforts are also being pursued on the national and international level, strengthening stakeholder engagement, as a holistic approach is the only way forward in fighting the war on drugs.