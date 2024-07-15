Open discussions on drug awareness vital

Drug-Free World Fiji is calling on people to have open discussions with their families and communities on issues relating to illegal drug trade and use.

While highlighting the fear among communities in recent months, Founder Kalesi Volatabu says more awareness is needed so that people can better understand its threats and impacts.

She says while relevant authorities are playing their part in curbing this issue, communities, and religious organizations can also contribute towards creating safer communities.

“Instead of talking more and more about it, let’s focus on constructive actions, what programs are currently on the ground, how we can address this comprehensively, and what practical steps we can take.”

Volatabu also states that plans are underway to conduct a national drug use survey in collaboration with relevant authorities.

This survey aims to assist in creating more effective strategies and frameworks for curbing this issue.