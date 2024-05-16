Ontario-Fiji partnership strengthened

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

Ontario views Fiji not only as a friend but also as a valued partner.

Ontario’s Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford emphasized this and the importance of diversity in Ontario.

He also highlighted the shared history and cultural ties between Ontario and Fiji during the Fiji North-America Business Mission, Ontario Business Forum held yesterday.

Ford expressed gratitude to the vibrant Fijian community in Ontario whose contributions have been invaluable to the country’s social, economic and cultural prosperity.



[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

He stated that discussions at the forum would strengthen the bonds between Ontario and Fiji, laying the groundwork for lasting relations in the years and decades ahead.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica, the main objective of the Business Mission was to re-connect and re-engage with Fiji’s sprawling Diaspora across North America.

The Fiji delegation has been part of the two-week-long Fiji North-America Business Mission, organized by Investment Fiji, the Fiji Trade Commission North America as well as the Trade Ministry.