Online activities to be monitored amidst rising revenge porn cases

Justice Pacific is calling on parents to be aware of their children’s online activities.

The NGO has received reports from several victims of revenge porn, and members of the community have contacted the team over the last few days to express dismay about a discord server being used to share and circulate nudes of Fijian girls.

With the easy accessibility of smartphones and social media platforms like Snapchat, young girls are more vulnerable.

The call is for parents to educate themselves about these apps and understand the risks associated with their use.

Parents have been asked to get involved in their children’s lives and are aware of the popular apps and websites their children are using.

Social media platforms like Snapchat, where messages disappear after a few seconds, are often used to exchange nudes, but a second phone can easily be used to capture them.

The NGO is urging parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of sharing intimate pictures and videos.

It says that parents should emphasize that once such content is shared, it is nearly impossible to completely erase it from the internet.

Moreover, schools and educational institutions have been advised to educate students about cyber safety and the consequences of indulging in such activities.

The NGO adds that victims must be provided with the necessary support and counseling to help them recover from this trauma.

Justice Pacific is committed to fighting against any form of violence and exploitation of women and children, and we will continue to work towards creating a safer and more secure environment for everyone.