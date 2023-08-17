One escapee recaptured, hunt continues for second prisoner

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police have arrested one of the two prisoners who escaped from the Suva High Court earlier this week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says escapee Paula Muayara was arrested this morning in Narere and is back in police custody.

He says the search continues for Vilimoni Saumaki,

Driu warns the public that harboring prisoners is a serious crime.

The two prisoners were convicted and were awaiting sentencing when they escaped from custody.

Members of the public are requested to call the National Command Center at 9905 296 or Crime Stoppers at 919 if they have any information regarding Saumaki’s whereabouts.