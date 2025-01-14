Officers paying the price: Acting COMPOL

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says officers who break the law are paying the price.

Fong Chew adds that while training and awareness programs on ethics are important, officers must also take responsibility.

His comments come in response to rising concerns about police officers being involved in criminal activities and misconduct.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew

Fong Chew further states that officers need to be mindful that their actions not only reflect on them but on the entire Force.

He highlights that each officer takes an oath to serve and protect the people, and this must be reflected in their role within society.

“The organization will continue to go its path. But officers that break the law that is within the organization, they are the ones suffering.”

Fong Chew states that when officers drift from the established standards, the consequences can be severe, not only for the individuals involved but also for their families.