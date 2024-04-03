NVF focuses on empowering rural communities

[File Photo]

To improve the economic conditions of rural communities and mitigate climate change impacts, New Vision Fiji has announced ambitious plans to promote economic empowerment and environmental conservation.

New Vision Fiji Executive Rajnel Prasad says they want to promote climate change programs in rural divisions.

Prasad highlighted that some of the programs they intend to promote are our Marine Conservation and Recycling program

He adds they also aim to support rural women in starting small businesses and participating in various empowerment initiatives.

“We have out a budget for persons with disabilities for upcoming programs to assist most of the rural development programs, particularly for women in the rural division for letting them start up with a small business, art and craft and other programs as well.”

Through these efforts, New Vision Fiji is fostering sustainable development and resilience in rural areas, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for all.