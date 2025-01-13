NTPC levy will be redirected to Employment Ministry

The 0.4 percent of the mandatory one percent National Training and Productivity Centre levy will be maintained for employment and schools accidents.

However, this levy currently deducted from employers will now be redirected to the Employment Ministry under the Work Care fund as per the proposed bill.

The fund will be managed by the Permanent Secretary for Employment rather than the current arrangement whereby it is kept by the Ministry of Finance under the Consolidated Fund Account and managed by the Permanent Secretary for Finance.

Article continues after advertisement

The proposed Work Care Bill will also maintain the “no fault” accident compensation scheme similar to the current Accident Compensation Act 2017.

The proposed bill will also include other provisions that are beneficial to employers, workers, students and their dependents.

During the public consultations in Savusavu, queries were also raised by the employers on whether accidents that occur while commuting to work is covered under the proposed bill.

The Ministry clarified that motor vehicle accidents will be covered under the existing Accident Compensation Act 2017 whereby the claimant will have to apply directly to the Accident Compensation Commission Fiji (ACCF) which will continue to process motor vehicle accident cases.

The Ministry is continuing with the public consultation on the two bills in the Western and Central Divisions this week.