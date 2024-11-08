NSW Police retrieve body of Fijian man

[Source: visitnsw.com]

The body of the Fijian man who was reported missing at the Murrumbidgee River in New South Wales, Australia has been retrieved.

NSW Police say 32-year-old Kaminieli Varo has been missing in the Murrumbidgee River since Sunday.

An emergency service was called to Middle Beach, Yanco following reports and an extensive multi-agency search for the missing man was subsequently conducted.

The NSW Police say about 2.45 pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Middle Beach, Yanco, following reports a body had been located in the water.

The body has been identified as that of the missing man.

It says a report will be prepared for the Coroner.