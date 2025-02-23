Schools in the Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti, and Lau to close tomorrow

All schools in the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu will be closed tomorrow for the safety of students and staff as the weather remains uncertain.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the decision has been made in light of the strong winds, heavy rain, and potential disruption due to Tropical Depression TD09F.

He says the decision has been made in consultation with National Disaster Risk Management Office.

He adds that all schools outside the Lau Group, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu will remain open tomorrow and parental discretion must be exercised at all times.

Radrodro is urging all parents and guardians to take proactive measures to ensure that the safety of their children is paramount during this period of adverse weather condition.

He says heads of schools must continue to liaise with their School Management Committees, District, and Divisional Officers for further updates.