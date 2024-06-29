Northern division to benefit from increased budget allocations

Labasa Town

The 2024/2025 National Budget has identified key areas that will promote economic stability while addressing issues affecting ordinary Fijians.

This is according to Labasa Special Administrator and businessman Paul Jaduram, who welcomes the budget’s inclusion of the Northern Division.

He says that funds have been allocated to tourism, medicine, and education, noting that many hospitals, infrastructure, and rural roads around the country need upgrades to better serve the people.

“There are a lot of schools that have not been repaired; most of this infrastructure was damaged, and some were never repaired by the previous government. The reason for this is known to them, but what we are focusing on in Vanua Levu is tourism.”

Meanwhile, workers in the informal sector have welcomed the increase in the national minimum wage rate, which will help ease the burden in their lives. Farmers have also welcomed the allocations for the sugar industry that will boost production.

While the budget is yet to be debated in parliament, the people of the North are thankful to the government for prioritizing infrastructure, such as rural roads, social welfare, health infrastructure, back-to-school assistance, and the national minimum wage, all of which have a positive impact on ordinary Fijians.