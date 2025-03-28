North to host Girmit national celebration

[File Photo]

The Northern Division is gearing up to host this year’s Girmit Day national celebration in Subrail Park, Labasa.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, while addressing the multi-ethnic community in Labasa this morning.

He says that through the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and cabinet approval, a public holiday was approved to recognize the contribution of Girmitiyas and their descendants.

“Our people were brought in in the last 140 years. We haven’t been recognized in all these years, but now we have a public holiday, and we celebrate the Girmit celebration every year in all the divisions. So, two years ago we celebrated it for the first time in Suva. Last year we celebrated it in Lautoka, and this year we will be celebrating the Girmit celebration in Subrail Park in Labasa.”

Singh says that it will be a three-day celebration that will start from 10th to 12th May, where the Prime Minister is expected to open it, followed by

Professor Biman Prasad’s program on Sunday’s program, and it will be closed by the President on the following Monday.

All Girmitiya descendants in the North and the general public are urged to come out in numbers and be part of this celebration.

