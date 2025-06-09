News

North identified as key growth hub for rice industry

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 13, 2026 4:57 pm

Fiji has strong potential for higher rice self-sufficiency, supported by favorable climates, fertile soils, improved crop varieties, and solid research.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says a recent survey reveals that 1,699 households nationwide are directly engaged in rice production.

He says that the Northern Division holds immense promise; its rich soils and conducive climate offer ideal conditions to expand production and improve regional livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna emphasized that the government must reform the industry to increase efficiency.

Boosting local output will support rural communities, reduce import dependence, and contribute to national economic growth.

However, he acknowledged that Fijian rice farming faces global agricultural challenges.

These include climate change, rising production costs, water management issues, limited access to modern technology, and outdated practices.

In 2024, Fiji produced 8,598 metric tonnes of rice, with the Northern Division contributing 5,014.1 metric tonnes—58% of the national output.

This was cultivated across 1,301.6 hectares by 969 farmers in the division.

During the same year, Fiji imported $86.6 million worth of rice, a 5.2% increase from 2023.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Western sugarcane farmers receive sustainability boost

Methodist Church targets kava, smoking among clergy

Unsafe bridge and floods put families at risk

Policy to improve rural living

Ravusiro clarifies Miss Fiji exit

Family home lost to afternoon fire on Nadogo Road

Nalolo Council maps out future for Vanua’s economy

North identified as key growth hub for rice industry

Heavy rain affects water production at Tamavua Plant

Police recover body of the waterfall tragedy victim

Investment focus broadens beyond tourism

'They just kept killing': Eyewitnesses describe deadly crackdown in Iran

Malolo Skipper in Seattle line-up for Coral Coast

Balu appointed Chef de Mission

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

Ministry begins consultations for first rural development policy

NGO seeks funding beyond government

Nigerian stars dominate All Africa Music Awards

Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Machado at the White House

Families stuck on Nayau Island

Fiji Airways eyes impact of U.S. visa bonds

Cyclone-safe water systems installed

Qereqeretabua leads delegation to New Delhi

Child missing after river surge

Nayacavou grateful for Coral Coast 7s opportunity

Bulls seek experience at Coral Coast 7s

New Year push to protect vulnerable children

Council cracks down on waste and overgrown verges

Naziah Krishna on Roy, roles and professional lines

AI abuse forcing children out of school

Time crunch forces change in Fiji Pageant lineup

Climate-hit communities still waiting for support

FENC steps in to help students

Military flags alleged police misconduct

FRCS clarifies TIN rules

NDRMO warns of flash flooding, urges caution across Fiji

Systemic delays hindering justice for victims: FHRADC

Nakasi residents raise abattoir odour concerns

Budget timing delays disaster aid, warns FCOSS

Still standing strong at 68

2026 a big year for Weightlifting Fiji

Fiji FA introduces one-code rule for players

Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks, as hundreds killed in protests

'KPop Demon Hunters' Star EJAE Makes Golden Globe History As the First Korean-American to Win Best Original Song

First aid skills boost safety at Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park

Matasawalevu villagers boost livelihoods with sustainable seaweed harvest

Education minister meets new UNICEF Pacific Representative

Star glamour on the Golden Globes red carpet

Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, rights group says

Canakaivata to lead Drua 7s at Coral Coast

Perry Baker relishing Coral Coast 7s debut

Rayasi hat-trick fires Bordeaux past Northampton

Poor governance fuelling Fiji’s social crises: FCOSS

JSC members blindsided by FICAC job advertisement

Mother tongue teaching vital for Fiji’s youth

Sacred Statue dragged and dumped

Ministry calls for compassion for gender-based violence survivors

Karan sets new benchmark for Fiji at World Cross Country Championships

Fiji Airways updates power bank carriage rules

Ailava Samuels will represent Fiji at MPI

Labour gaps drive appeal to students abroad

Two women facing court after patrol arrests

IRENA backs Fiji in clean energy drive

Personal loss rules Tuwai out of Coral Coast 7s

Drua players excited to make Coral Coast 7s tourney

Mike Friday 7s Select eager to go a step further

Fiji must act earlier to prevent child abuse, says DPP prosecutor

GCC plans endowment fund to secure iTaukei economic future

Council cracks down on illegal dumping

Counterstroke urges people to rethink their diet

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to retain Spanish Super Cup

Calls grow for tight limits on proposed EFL tariff hike

Fiji’s health system steps into digital era

Fiji’s future lies in its people, not handouts

Proposed electricity increase worries struggling households

Good ideas fail without accountability, warns Vodafone ATH

Major blaze engulfs Tri-Dees Spare Parts in Nadi

Bêche-de-mer harvest reopens under strict sustainability rules

Botia and Ravouvou shines for individual clubs

Jackson highlights tough competition for starting 15

Auvary urges younger players to learn from Fiji’s Wonder Boy

Conroy excited to witness Fijian 7s flair firsthand

GCC, President to meet on possible engagement with King Charles

FNU connects remote communities to higher education

FHRADC aims to strengthen child protection policies

Bamboo Park showcases community-led conservation

Home loans structured to prevent borrower distress

Landing lights restored at Nadi Airport after lightning disruption

Tanoa Plaza diverts 32 tonnes of waste from landfill

Wellness coalition strengthens communities fight against NCDs

Vendors at Nabua Market calls for fair competition

Nacuqu out of Friday’s Select, Vunisa in

NFP calls on EFL to scrap electricity tariff hike

Targeted policies keep Fiji’s economy stable says Prasad

Students must master skills before promotion, says Ministry

Parents urged to check overseas study agents

Busy year for Athletics Fiji

World Cup looms, players focus on Super Rugby season

Ba duo to join Chennai Bulls for Coral Coast 7s

UK allocates $270 million to prepare for possible Ukraine deployment

EFL explains proposed electricity tariff, urges public participation

Canada to open mission in Fiji

Over half of education support applicants miss out

Coordinated action essential for consumer safety, says CCF

Ministry warns against exploitation of elderly citizens

New CEO confident in Drua, finds no fault in setup

Sudan war hits 1,000 days as millions face starvation, violence, say UN aid agencies

Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters rally on the streets of Minneapolis

Fijiana and NZ Development favorites for Coral Coast title

41 traders under investigation following festive season crackdown

Man City sign 'extraordinary' Semenyo from Bournemouth

$32K funding boost to expand HIV education

Pacific Islands environment programme says US must follow formal exit process

Fijians to start in Champions Cup

Independent team takes over new allegations against police

Questioning GCC relevance is out of touch says chair

Saka agrees new long-term contract with Arsenal

Perseverance and faith shape student success stories

FHRADC calls for action amid growing child disappearances

Will a grassroots side reign at the Coral Coast 7s?

Police under pressure as Richard Mock case sits with ODPP

Two including radio personality granted bail

Plans underway to relocate Suva Correctional Centre

FENC supports over 5,000 students nationwide

Untapped I-Taukei talent could be key to raising the standard of Badminton in Fiji

Waterspout damages family home along coral coast

Drua extends partnership with major sponsor

Fire breaks out at EFL office in Lautoka

Nasinu council issues removal notices for derelict vehicles

COMPOL to meet ODPP on COI report

Increased police presence boosts safety in the West

Possibility of higher living costs looms over Nadi residents

Parents travel far to secure their children’s future

AI input in Coral Coast 7s pool draws

Waranivalu to feature for Tahiti in historic OFC Pro League

Lomani honored to lead Drua alongside longtime friend and teammate

GCC urges public patience as RFMF seeks redemption

Call to break stroke stigma and support survivor’s recovery

No reconciliation for alleged Ono-i-Lau harassment, says police

Kiran warns families to stay vigilant as child safety concerns rise

Fisheries Ministry outlines strategic priorities for 2026

FNPF's annual member forum begins next month

UN predicts world economic growth to slip to 2.7% in 2026

MoH upgrades radiology services with new digital x-ray machines

Women in custody for alleged burglary

Vance on Greenland: Take the president seriously

From Skipper Cup to National camp, Nasalo chases Fiji 7s dream

Jackson confident as Drua gear up for 2026 season

No confirmed officer link yet in viral misconduct allegations

Prasad warns rushed tariff hike could hurt economy

FHRADC calls for urgent action as missing children cases rise

Red tape slows investment, raising fears for Lautoka’s growth

UBP flags major accessibility flaws in new banknotes

Police urge shared responsibility after CWM car break-ins

Pacific nations step up fight against illegal fishing

MoFF and JICA sign agreement to boost coastal blue economy

Foul smelling drains hit Nabua businesses and market vendors

Matana demands standards in Fiji 7s

No evidence linking bodies to missing persons or crime networks

Lautoka businesses doubt tariff feedback will be taken seriously

Capital expenditure lags sharply in first quarter

Japan funds $12m boost for municipal waste management

Qiri kava team brings tradition to CJ Patel Lami office

Badminton Fiji set to host AGM

Lawai village backs British Army 7s

The Masked Singer season 14 reveals: See every celebrity under the masks

FRCS extends TIN requirement for Mobile wallets

Fiji to join Basel convention to safely manage hazardous waste

Radisson Blu among top three Best Family Resorts

Seaqaqa businesses concerned over proposed EFL tariff hike

Kolinisau cracks the whip on Fiji 7s squad

Year 12 pass rate drops slightly to 74 percent

Man remanded over alleged bank card theft

LTA urges vigilance after child killed in road accident

Ikanivere left big shoes to fill: Dolokoto

Japan funds $12m boost for municipal waste management

Students urged to apply early for 2026 scholarships

STEM teacher shortage remains a concern, says Radrodro

Third consecutive draw for Manchester City

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially divorced after 19 years of marriage

US seizes Russian-flagged tanker, another tied to Venezuela as Trump widens oil push

Drug crisis pushes Police–RFMF response

Fijian among seven arrested in $9m Toyota theft ring in Australia

Arsenal have a point to prove in Liverpool clash, says Arteta

Lionel Messi eyes owning a club after playing days are done

Drug crisis pushes Police–RFMF response

Tudravu hits back at corruption claims

Gauff and Bencic guide teams to United Cup last-four

Digital access expanded in Namosi

UNICEF and MoH review support for child health programmes

Greenland purchase being actively discussed by Trump and team, says White House

Global sides en route for Coral Coast 7s

Drua reset and refocus ahead of new season

Fiji ready for global shocks, says Professor Prasad

Secret recordings spark fresh fears over online abuse

Online life challenges youth engagement in religion

Hospital workers call for urgent parking safety fix

New drive to boost island businesses in Lau

Caine set for national badminton debut

Suspect faces theft charge in case involving elderly man