North identified as key growth hub for rice industry

Fiji has strong potential for higher rice self-sufficiency, supported by favorable climates, fertile soils, improved crop varieties, and solid research.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says a recent survey reveals that 1,699 households nationwide are directly engaged in rice production.

He says that the Northern Division holds immense promise; its rich soils and conducive climate offer ideal conditions to expand production and improve regional livelihoods.

Tunabuna emphasized that the government must reform the industry to increase efficiency.

Boosting local output will support rural communities, reduce import dependence, and contribute to national economic growth.

However, he acknowledged that Fijian rice farming faces global agricultural challenges.

These include climate change, rising production costs, water management issues, limited access to modern technology, and outdated practices.

In 2024, Fiji produced 8,598 metric tonnes of rice, with the Northern Division contributing 5,014.1 metric tonnes—58% of the national output.

This was cultivated across 1,301.6 hectares by 969 farmers in the division.

During the same year, Fiji imported $86.6 million worth of rice, a 5.2% increase from 2023.

