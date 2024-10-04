Normal working day for civil servants

The Ministry of Civil Service says it will be a normal working day for government workers.

The statement comes in light of the planned water works by the Water Authority expected to affect over 200,000 residents of the Suva-Nausori corridor since this morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also stated the option to work from home is at the discretion of respective Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies.

It further states the respective Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies have the flexibility to determine how their government offices and civil servants affected by water disruptions would be assisted in terms of workplace health, safety, and welfare needs