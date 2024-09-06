Non-revenue water reduced by two percent

The Water Authority of Fiji recorded a two percent reduction in non-revenue water, bringing it down from 47 percent in 2023 to 45 percent in the first half of 2024.

While presenting the Water Authority of Fiji ministerial statement in parliament, Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this reduction was achieved through initiatives such as leak detection, infrastructure maintenance, and customer engagement.

Ro Filipe says WAF produced a total of 30,771 megalitres of water from August 2023 to July 2024, reflecting its capacity to meet the increasing demands of the growing population,

“In terms of increased water and wastewater connections, sir, successfully increased water connections by 2,257 and wastewater connections by 96. This growth in connections is a direct result of these extension projects, which expanded the network to reach more households and communities.”

Ro Filipe says infrastructure development was another key focus as the Urban Water Projects achieved 31.57 kilometers of pipeline extensions, benefiting nearly 48,000 Fijians.

He adds a major highlight was the completion of the Sawani to Viria Pipeline Project, which involved the installation of 24.5 kilometers of new pipeline, directly improving water access for 6,500 residents.

This project was made possible by the new Viria Water Treatment Plant, which has a capacity of 40 megalitres.

Further advancements included the completion of the Nabouwali Packaged Water Treatment Plant, a 2-megalitre facility now providing clean water to over 5,400 Fijians.

Tuisawau reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building on previous progress, ensuring Fijians continue to benefit from reliable water services.