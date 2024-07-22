No salary increase for RFMF personnel: Kalouniwai

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has confirmed that there will be no changes to the salaries of RFMF personnel.

Addressing recent speculations, Kalouniwai clarified that they would first need to obtain certain endorsements from the government if they were to consider a salary increase.

Kalouniwai explained the confusion surrounding the budget allocation, stating that while there was an increase in the budget, there was no actual increase in salaries.

“First of all, we need to get endorsements from the government before making any changes. But the timing is not right. There are many priorities that need to be addressed by the government. The government combined our peacekeeping budget and our regular budget. So, head 19 and head 49 have been merged, resulting in a total allocation of around $169 million. However, this does not translate to an increase in salaries. If we were to consider a salary increase, we would first need to conduct a job evaluation review.”

He emphasized that the current budget does not support a salary increase.

This clarification comes amidst discussions about budget priorities and allocations within the RFMF, reaffirming the commitment to addressing essential needs without altering salary structures.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is allocated a total of $169.6 million in the 2024-2025 budget compared to $103.1 million in the last financial year.