No reductions in servicemen’s benefits: DPM Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting ex-armed forces personnel, assuring that no allowances or benefits under the Fiji Servicemen’s Aftercare Fund Act 1944 have been reduced or removed.

Addressing concerns circulating on social media platforms, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says contrary to claims, allowances for veterans remain intact.

He says government has, in fact, increased the aftercare allowance by 15 percent in its first budget for the 2023/24 financial year, aligning it with the broader increase in social welfare benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

The budget allocation for the Fiji Servicemen’s Aftercare Fund was lifted from about $12.4 million in 2022/23 to $14.9 million in 2023/24, reinforcing the government’s support for veterans.

The fund provides benefits to ex-service members who served in World War II, veterans of the Malayan Campaign, those involved in Operation Grapple on Malden and Christmas Island, and peacekeepers who have served overseas.

The Aftercare Fund is managed by the Aftercare Fund Board, while funding is provided under the minister responsible for veteran affairs previously under the Office of the Prime Minister, but now under the Ministry of Defense.

Professor Prasad assured all servicemen covered under the Act that their benefits remain secure and will continue to be paid as stipulated by law.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.