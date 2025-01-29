No political influence on FICAC: Rabuka

Barbara Malimali and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The government will not interfere with activities at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The Prime Minister took this stance when asked about the government’s position in the recent dismissal of FICAC’s Manager of Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, who was giving evidence to the Commission of Inquiry in Barbara Malimali’s appointment.

Saumi, who has lodged a police complaint against Malimali, alleges that his dismissal was an attempt to pervert the cause of justice.

Rabuka says the government will not have any political interference in FICAC.

Rabuka has also confirmed he has not received a copy of the letter that was sent to the Judicial Service Commission where the COI is requesting that Malimali be suspended temporarily for the duration of the hearing.

The Prime Minister stated that the decision to suspend Malimali is with the JSC.

Rabuka was also asked if he thinks Malimali should have stepped aside prior to the commencement of the COI; the prime minister said it’s a matter of opinion, as there are laws and procedures in place.

Earlier this afternoon, Senior Barrister Janet Mason had stated that had Malimali taken the initiative to step aside from the beginning, it would have helped a lot in the COI process.

“It would have simplified a lot of things, but obviously Ms. Malimali hasn’t seen fit to resign.”

Mason says only the JSC can decide on Malimali’s future, and the COI awaits their response.



Senior Barrister Janet Mason

She also clarified that the matter is not being held in public because there are a whole lot of criminal allegations, and the COI does not want to prejudice what the police may or may not do with the investigation.

We have attempted to obtain comments from the FICAC Commissioner.