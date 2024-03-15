No need to panic: Vosarogo

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo has addressed concerns surrounding the advertised consultations on state land, formerly known as Crown Grants and Native Grants.

The Minister emphasized that the government remains committed to honoring existing lease agreements with tenants residing on these lands.

Vosarogo says there is no need for tenants to panic.

“I want to assure the tenants on these parcels of land, do not panic, do not allow any ‘unscrupulous politician’ to use you as a battering ram for cheap partisan political points. The state will honor its lease agreement with you, full stop. Be at peace, plant, live, let your children go to school, you yourselves, go to work – this is your government, and you are valuable citizens of this country.”

Vosarogo acknowledged the situation regarding potentially unused portions within these designated areas.

“Should there be land that is unused in any of these CG or NT, these will be identified and processed through the provisions of the law of our country to be used for the benefit of the original iTaukei landowners.”

Vosarogo says he has laid a challenge to the Ministry this year, every inch of land under their responsibility must be sustainably utilized.