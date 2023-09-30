No more of a ‘top-down’ approach: Singh

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh at the 128th Fiji Principals’ Association Conference in Nadi [Source: Fiji Government]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has challenged all principals to focus on growing leadership potential across all communities, from students, teachers to staff.

Speaking at the 128th Fiji Principals’ Association Conference in Nadi yesterday, Singh says this can be done by reflecting on how we build a sense of intention together, connect with each other, and direct those we lead with compassion and affirmation.

Singh highlights the last decade saw the effect of dictatorial leadership at the highest level of government which had a negative effect on the morale of school leaders as well as teachers.

Article continues after advertisement

He assures that the coalition government has restored true democracy including the freedom of expression.

He stresses that it is an inclusive government that listens to the people and involves all stakeholders in any initiative.

According to Singh this mindset must now be adopted by all those in leadership position and there should be no more of a ‘top-down’ approach.”

The Ministry says in the education sector, the teacher unions, school management, associations, and parents must all be involved in policy discussions.

The theme for the two-day Principals Conference is “Leading with Intention, Connection and Direction”.