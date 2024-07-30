Nightly freezer shutdowns exposed

[File Photo]

Recent inspections by the Consumer Council of Fiji reveal supermarkets are turning off meat freezes at night.

Consumer Council Campaigns Manager Vinash Singh states that some supermarkets have done this as a form of cost-cutting measure and this has led to significant issues with meat quality.

He says it includes frequent instances of discoloured and rotten meat, which is unfit for sale and consumption.

The Council reports that cross-contamination of meat is also a recurring problem.

Improper temperature maintenance in freezers has resulted in ice buildup, further compromising the safety and quality of the meat products.

Singh explains that complaints should not be perceived negatively by businesses as they are a valuable form of feedback that can help improve products and services.

“In the first category, we are looking at meat products and meat quality so one of the issues we’ve always discovered is discolored and rotten meat. Of course you’d know meat that are discolored is not fit for sale and consumption however, we find this almost every week.”

This year, the Consumer Council has received over 200 complaints about food services in supermarkets, indicating a concerning trend.

Singh cautioned that this number represents only a fraction of the actual issues, as many consumers also lodge complaints with the Ministry of Health, municipal councils or the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

A significant number of consumers do not file complaints due to lack of confidence or assertiveness.

The Consumer Council anticipates receiving more than 400 complaints by the end of this year, based on current trends.