Nightclub owners and bootleggers under police watch

Nightclub owners have been warned to strictly abide by the Liquor (Amendment) Act 2023 as it comes into effect from tonight.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga had appointed August 11, 2023, as the commencement date of the Liquor (Amendment) Act 2023, which means that nightclubs will be permitted to operate and sell liquor between 5 pm and 1 am daily.

The amendments came into effect following numerous reports of brawls, robberies, and attacks in areas around nightclubs in designated zones in the early hours.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has issued a warning to nightclub owners and that is either close nightclubs by 1 am or face consequences.

“If it is after 1, then they are going to be, and we are going to fine them for illegal sale after permitted hours. And also, that is under Section 70 of the Liquor Act. We are going to enforce that and that comes with a fine of $5000 and three years’ imprisonment, so I just want to warn all the nightclub owners, they must ensure that they comply.”

“We are also going to cover all the black-markets and bootleggers around our urban centers to ensure that they follow the law. As I have said, no one is above the law and we will take people to task if they do not follow what is required.”

According to the Police Chief of Operations, police personnel in each division have also been reminded to obey the law and make sure that nightclubs close at the designated time.