NFP given time to rectify and resubmit list of donations or face suspension

The National Federation Party has been given 21 days to rectify discrepancies in its list of donations submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

These audit reports are from 2015, 2017 and 2019 with the report from 2016 still pending.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says NFP is in breach of the Political Parties Act and if the party is unable to rectify the discrepancies in time, it could face possible suspension.

Saneem explains the discrepancies found in the reports include, the failure to issue receipts, failure to declare and reconcile deposits in bank accounts and failure to account for funds from fundraisers.

He says a breakdown of these issues have been given to the NFP to addressing before resubmitting the necessary disclosures, the adding that these discrepancies are a matter of great concern.