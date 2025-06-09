NFP calls on EFL to scrap electricity tariff hike

The National Federation Party has called on Energy Fiji Limited and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to withdraw the proposed electricity tariff increase.

NFP President Parmod Chand says there is no need to raise electricity prices for residential, commercial, or industrial consumers. He adds that the party has formally submitted its position to the FCCC.

Chand says the proposed hike, approved by the FCCC following EFL’s submission in May 2025, has sparked public outrage. He also questions the fairness of the ongoing public consultations, with many claiming they are not genuine.

He disputes EFL’s claim that 99,000 residential consumers will be unaffected, describing it as illogical.

“The primary goal must always be to protect Fijians from unfair price hikes, safeguard businesses, and encourage investment,”.

Chand notes that withdrawing the proposal aligns with the Coalition Government’s efforts to raise incomes, reduce inflation, and stimulate investment since taking office. He highlights policies aimed at easing the cost of living, including subsidies for households consuming 100kWh or less per month with a combined income of $30,000 or less annually.

He warns that even households not directly affected by the increase could feel the impact as businesses pass on higher costs.

While acknowledging the need for investment in energy security and sustainability, Chand stresses it must be balanced against wider economic and social consequences.

He urges EFL and the FCCC to engage in continued dialogue with government and stakeholders to explore innovative financing options and ensure any tariff adjustments are fair for all Fijians.

