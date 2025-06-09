New Year push to protect vulnerable children

Protecting vulnerable children from drug and alcohol harm has been set as a key focus for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection this year.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran began the Ministry’s first engagement for the new year in the Western Division. She met with Empower Pacific to discuss rehabilitation programmes for children affected by substance abuse. Kiran said early support and recovery services was vital for a child’s future.

Empower Pacific said its trained social workers are based across all divisions. The organisation said it is working with communities to deliver solutions that respect culture and local needs.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran also visited families receiving income-generation assistance under social protection programmes. She said the support helps families earn extra income and build stronger homes for their children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.