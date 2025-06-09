New UN fund set to fast-track SDG progress

File photo

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener states that the Pacific faces urgent challenges from climate change and must accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals this year.

He adds the UN has worked with governments, communities, and regional organizations to strengthen disaster response, advance peacebuilding, promote human rights and improve health and education services.

In Fiji, Wagener points out that initiatives such as parametric insurance and anticipatory action are protecting livelihoods and reducing the impact of disasters before they escalate.

He adds these efforts show the UN’s value in coordinating partners, aligning support with national priorities and delivering practical solutions through its agencies, funds and programs.

He highlights the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion on Climate Change obligations as a historic moment for the Pacific.

Wagener said the ruling confirms climate action was a legal responsibility and holds states accountable if they fail to meet their commitments.

Wagener said the opinion strengthens Pacific Small Island Developing States in calling for climate justice. He stresses the need for more ambition, stronger finance and better technology and capacity-building to match the scale of climate risks facing communities.

Looking ahead, he says the Pacific must play a decisive role in COP31 climate negotiations. Wagener adds the next COP must deliver stronger commitments and the UN will help the Pacific turn these promises into real action.

He notes the newly launched United Nations Pacific SDG Acceleration Pooled Fund will speed up progress. Wagener states the fund allows partners to invest in faster SDG delivery particularly through data and digital solutions.

