New timeframe for Govind Park's re-opening

There are indications of further delays in the opening of the redeveloped Govind Park Stadium in Ba.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma highlighted this while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Ministry’s 2018-2019 Annual Report.

Govind Park was closed for repair after sustaining damage by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Sharma says during the 2018–2019 financial year, $1.72 million was allocated for the project.

She says one million dollars were specifically allocated, and $720,000 was from the Challenge and Investment Fund allocation.

“As of now, for Govind Park, phase one has been completed, which means the construction of a 9000-seat capacity pavilion and associated facilities, two restrooms, four changing rooms, one conference room, two dormitories, a corporate box, two media rooms, and two kiosk outlets.”

She says initially they had expected the project to be completed by mid this year.

“We do expect Govind Park to be completed, we initially thought around mid-2023, but we are looking at around the end of 2023 because we just received some approvals a week ago from the tender board.”

Sharma says a lot of projects that started around the 2018 and 2019 financial years spilled over into 2020.

She says this means a lot of projects are deferred due to the COVID pandemic.