New skills program for young people with disabilities

Fiji is stepping up efforts to build a more inclusive society for persons with disabilities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said disability inclusion was a matter of justice and human rights, not charity.

She emphasizes the need to remove physical, health, and attitudinal barriers that prevent full participation in society.

The government marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a week of activities promoting awareness, accessibility, and equal opportunity.

Kiran states giving persons with disabilities access to education, employment, healthcare, and community participation allows their talents to benefit the whole nation.

A key highlight was the opening of a new bakery at a disability training centre, providing hands-on skills and long-term income opportunities for young adults with disabilities.

Twelve trainees have already completed the inaugural baking programme.

Similar initiatives are expanding nationwide.

Earlier this year, a bakery in Lautoka trained 17 young people with intellectual disabilities.

Kiran says these programs aim to strengthen inclusion and create meaningful opportunities across Fiji.

