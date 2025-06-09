New signatories boost push to close gender financial gap

Three more financial institutions have joined Fiji’s push to expand access to finance for women entrepreneurs, signing the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-Fi) Code.

Kontiki Finance, Home Finance Company, and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund formalised their commitment at a ceremony hosted by the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Asian Development Bank.

The Code seeks to close financing gaps faced by women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and promote their role in driving inclusive economic growth.

Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Eseta Nadakuitavuki said the Code was not just a framework but a catalyst for systemic change.

She explained that by aligning leadership, data, and action, it empowers institutions and regulators to close the gender finance gap and unlock trillions in untapped economic potential.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali said the Code was a transformative commitment that will enable Fiji and other Pacific Island nations to dismantle cultural and systemic barriers.

He stressed that empowering women entrepreneurs to access finance will allow them to grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Fiji is one of 24 pilot countries globally selected to work with WE-Fi partners, making it a regional leader in advancing women’s access to capital, training and entrepreneurial networks.

With the latest signatories, eleven institutions now support the Code, including the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Fiji Development Bank, Westpac, South Pacific Business Development, South Pacific Stock Exchange, Merchant Finance and others.

