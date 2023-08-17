New Serology Lab for FNU

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji can now increase the possibility to detect and test future pandemic and disease outbreak as Fiji National University opened a new Serology Laboratory in Tamavua yesterday.

The laboratory at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences will further strengthen the existing partnerships between the Ministry of Health and the university.

College Dean Dr William May says the lab will also assist students who are undertaking research programs.

“So this provides a platform and a facility for those who are interested in doing their lab based researches an extra facility for them to use rather than putting pressure on the current existing learning and teaching laboratory learning facility.”

Dr May says the lab will enhance the Ministry’s workload in research areas and also boost the ministry’s ability in detecting antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria.