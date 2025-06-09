New rules aim to stop ships being dumped at sea

[File Photo]

The Coalition Government is intensifying action against derelict vessels that pose environmental and safety risks.

Long-term plans include mandatory shipwreck insurance to ensure vessel owners cover the costs of removal if their ships become wrecks.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau said this was part of an urgent push to clean up Fiji’s waters and enforce accountability on irresponsible operators.

He adds that the move will strengthen safety standards and hold owners financially responsible.

“That needs to happen before a ship comes to Fiji so there’s more responsibility and also the penalties for ship operators to be applied to ship operators and more teeth should be given to enforcement authorities such as MSAF in terms of dealing with shipping operators who just dump their ships like this.”

Ro Filipe emphasizes that while enforcement is increasing, the environmental impact of derelict vessels remains a major concern.

“So all those will be depending on the situation of that derelict vessel and also our engagement with the stakeholders. For example, those who break up the ship and can take the steel, what we do will be dependent on that and some will be scuttled. But of course the environment sector will need to be taken into account.”

The cleanup operation is receiving a major boost with over $2 million pledged by the Waitt Foundation from the United States, supporting efforts to remove hazardous wrecks and protect Fiji’s marine environment.

