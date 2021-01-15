New project aims to enhance Fiji’s border security

In an effort to further enhance Fiji’s border security and travel facilitation, a two year project has been implemented by the International Organisation for Mitigation.

It is in partnership with the Department of Immigration.

The Strengthening Fiji’s Border Management Capacity project aims to strengthen the Government’s migration governance.Acting Director for Immigration, Amelia Komaisavai says the project will complement the Department’s current efforts in modernising its services.

Komaisavai says it will also enable the Department to address changes to the new norm preceded by COVID-19 in Fiji’s economic recovery effort and strike a balance between security and the humanitarian aspects.

She adds the project will also strengthen their capabilities to address immigration-related crimes, including human trafficking at the borders and streamlining immigration processes to enhance service delivery.

IOM Chief of Mission to Fiji, Solomon Kantha says the project will deliver technical support, including capacity development and training on process improvement, policy development, data sharing and administrative streamlining, mentoring and the development of proposals on improved governance structures.