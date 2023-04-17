New police post is a measure of care by President: Tikoduadua

Communities along the coast of Macuata have been guaranteed security and safety after the opening of the new Naduri Community Police Post.

The facility was funded by the President and Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says this is a measure of care by the paramount chief for the people and communities in the province of Macuata.

Tikoduadua says this is evident of the partnership between the community and the Fiji Police Force.

“The outcome of which we would like to see, particularly the outcome of our families staying safe, the confidence to live in their own house comfortably, to be able to go about with their lives so children can go to school, the protection of our own resources.”

Tikoduadua says it sets an example for other communities in the country.

“By an initiative such as this, the community throughout Fiji will be able to uphold the law and commit to keeping the law and the hard yard also to ensure that the law is being followed and communities are safe.”

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Viliame Soko, says the facility can also be used as a government service station in Naduri and neighboring areas.

Soko says this is part of collective efforts to strengthen unity among different government agencies and to provide better services for Fijians.

The Naduri Community Police Post will serve 14 villages, 18 settlements, four estates, four schools, and two health centers in the vicinity.