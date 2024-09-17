New North transmission to boost connectivity

[Photo: Supplied]

A major transmission network will soon be established in Vanua Levu.

Telecom Fiji in partnership with New Zealand’s Kordia is leading the project which will connect the Savusavu Submarine Cable Station to the Labasa Exchange using advanced transmission technology from Ciena.

This development is seen as a key milestone in boosting the Fiji’s digital connectivity.

Telecom Fiji CEO Charles Goundar says this partnership with Kordia is crucial in expanding the network’s capacity and reliability, particularly in Vanua Levu.



[Photo: Supplied]

He says the new transmission network will support the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and digital services, enabling Telecom Fiji to deliver stronger, more scalable solutions for its customers.

Goundar states that the company is committed to driving Fiji’s digital transformation through this project.

Kordia, a leader in designing and maintaining critical communication networks in the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand will work closely with Ciena to ensure the deployment meets Telecom Fiji’s specifications.



[Photo: Supplied]

Kordia Solutions Executive General Manager Brent expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the project, stating that Kordia is eager to bring future-proof connectivity to Fiji.

He says the company will leverage its regional expertise to ensure a seamless, high-quality rollout of the network.

Kordia’s prior work in the Pacific includes significant projects such as the installation and commissioning of Ciena equipment in Vanuatu, the maintenance of Fiji’s marine cable network and consultancy services for Tonga Telecom’s fibre network.