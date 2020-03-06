New naval ship to help Fiji combat transnational crime

The Fijian Navy will be able to further strengthen its border monitoring of transnational crime with the addition of a new vessel to its fleet.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the RFNS Savenaca in Western Australia, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the boat will help in the fight against the international criminal networks in the Pacific.

“Most of the narcotics passing through our waters are bound for lucrative markets Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and other hubs in Australia and New Zealand but the inevitable spillover makes this an issue far larger than anyone market or nation”.

Bainimarama says the onus is on all Pacific Island countries to band together to keep criminals and hard drugs out of our waters.

He says the new vessel will also be used in the fight against other illegal activities.

“The crew of this vessel, alongside the Fijian Navy Fleet, will combat illegal fishing, dumping, and human trafficking as well. None of these are Fijian threats alone. In fact, the one thing criminal operators, massive piles of trash, and swimming schools of tuna all have in common is a disregard for national oceanic boundaries”.

Meanwhile, this also further enhances the Fiji-Vuvale Partnership.

May this vessel defend our oceans, our people, and the Pacific at large. Thank you again to our vuvale, the Australian people for their support of a strong Pacific-@FijiPM while delivering his remarks at the handing over of the RFNS Savenaca today. pic.twitter.com/uKZhVy0e6D — Office of the Prime Minister (@fiji_opm) March 6, 2020

The RFNS Savenaca is the sixth out of 19 patrol boats built by Austal in Australia with room for 23 crew and a 3,000 nautical range.