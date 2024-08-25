New Nasinu queen urges youth to defy odds

Miss Nasinu Town Council Vinaina Marawa was crowned the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival Queen last night in a ceremony filled with emotion and excitement.

Marawa expressed her deep gratitude to her parents and sponsors, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Marawa, who comes from a humble background, delivered an inspiring message to those in attendance, stating that family background does not determine one’s future.

“I just have one line, and I would like to repeat this again. Youth, if you are listening right now, your family background does not matter. It does not matter where you came from but where you are headed.”

Her words resonated with many, as she encouraged others to believe in their potential, regardless of their circumstances.

The newly crowned queen’s victory highlights her determination and hard work throughout the competition, which saw contestants showcase their talents, intelligence, and dedication to community service.

Meanwhile, Miss Hot Bread Kitchen Salanieta Qalo was the 1st Runner Up, and Miss Playland Fantasy Shynal Lata was the 2nd Runner Up.

Meanwhile, in the special awards:

Miss personality – Miss Mindpearl- Loata Cavei

Best Talent – Miss Nasinu Town council- Vinaina Marawa

Best Research Topic -Miss Hot Bread Kitchen- Salanieta Qalo

Best tradition i-Taukei Attire -Miss Hot Bread Kitchen- Salanieta Qalo

Miss Community – Nasinu Town council- Vinaina Marawa