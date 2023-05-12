New MSME businesses join the Cyber Food App

[ Source : Cyberfood /Facebook]

Cyberfood Fiji launched its revamped app yesterday as it now onboards micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The online food delivery business began in 2018 with three businesses onboard but now features over 145 restaurants and grocery stores and has partnered with MSME vendors to sell their produce.

Managing Director Majid Shahzad says that they faced several challenges, including technical glitches in their app.

Article continues after advertisement

“From 2018 until now, if we say we almost lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, frauds, then glitches, and when we started that time. We started with the Uber Eats model and then the Food Panna model, and then later on, according to Fiji, people were not used to it, so we changed what the requirements were, and we damaged our business at that time.”

Shahzad says they are now taking extra precautions in their security aspects.