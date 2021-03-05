Home

News

New irrigation project to benefit Ba residents

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 10, 2021 12:53 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The residents from Nadari in Ba will benefit from the Nadari Multi-Purpose Irrigation Project commissioned by the government yesterday.

Eighty farming households and close to 400 people will benefit from this project, especially during prolonged dry spells.

Through the use of gravity-fed irrigation project the Ministry will provide access to water to households and for agricultural use.

Minister for Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says they are committed to creating critical infrastructure in rural areas to ensure sustainable agriculture production.

