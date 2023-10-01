New improved space for Dreketi vendors

Over 40 vendors have a conducive environment to do business, after the opening of the refurbished Dreketi Market.

This is part of the government’s plan to make the market a nicer stopover for people traveling on the Nabouwalu-Labasa highway.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, believes the upgrades will help entrepreneurs make more money.

“The vision towards the development of Dreketi Market is to boost the current economic activities around the area that will directly benefit the 8 villages. The new market is planned to include kiosks, fish market, handicraft and general area for other produces.”

The Minister assures the government’s commitment to invest in markets, saying they are significant contributors to the economy.

The government funded $50,000 while the Labasa Town Council contributed $20,000 for the construction of Dreketi Market in Macuata.