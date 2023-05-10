New hope for 46 families

Forty-six households in Korotasere Village in Vaturova, Cakaudrove have been granted access to electricity, through the provision of solar power systems by the government.

This is part of the government’s rural electrification project, and efforts to provide 100% renewable energy supply by 2036 in Fiji.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the ongoing partnership between the vanua and government in the development of communities around the country.

“We are here to hear your voices, and also update you on ongoing developments. To inform you that your plea is not left in thin air. We have heard your plea, some have been met and some are yet to be met.”

Rabuka also acknowledged the villagers who have put in the hard yards in development through self-initiated initiatives without the assistance of government.

Village headman, Wakeini Vodonabola expressed their appreciation, saying that this is a timely assistance that has brought relief to the villagers.

“So, from last Saturday … they are so glad that they have their own light in their house. We hear yelling from every corner when the light is on … we could hear them shouting “Solar! Solar! Solar!” – they are so proud.”

300 villagers will benefit from the government-funded project.

The Prime Minister is expected to undertake a two-day tour in Taveuni tomorrow and Friday, to conclude his 10-day tour in the Northern Division.