New gas crematorium will reduce carbon footprints

Raralevu Cemetery gas crematorium.

Fijians living in Nausori and surrounding areas now have access to the new gas crematorium built at Raralevu Cemetery.

Supreme Fuel Limited Director, Rajesh Patel who is also one of the donors says the gas crematorium replaces the need to buy firewood.

Patel says this is a positive step towards reducing the carbon footprint.

“As you know the FijiFirst government is working on the environment and also working on addressing the challenges faced due to climate change. So this is one way forward of the move to tackle climate change.”

The crematorium has three chambers and the cost of one cremator machine is around $60,000.

The cremator machines have been supplied and installed by a manufacturer from India.

The Raralevu Cemetery gas crematorium is the second such in Fiji with the first in Davuilevu.