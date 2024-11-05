New dispensary to serve over 500 villagers

The new dispensary replaces the old one that was destroyed by Cyclone Winston in 2016 [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The newly commissioned Tokou Village dispensary will benefit more than 500 residents in the Nasinu district on Ovalau Island.

Valued at over $140,000, the dispensary was funded by the government and replaced the previous facility destroyed by Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakuisa Tubuna, says the dispensary will reduce the need for residents to travel to Levuka for minor medical needs and treatment.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakuisa Tubuna [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that the facility will also cater to the immediate needs of students and the elderly.

Tubuna encourages residents to take ownership of the dispensary, emphasizing the importance of proper use and upkeep.