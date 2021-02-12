New desks and chairs for schools in the North

More than 16 cyclone affected schools in the North received more than 200 desks, chairs and other furniture from the Education Ministry.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they did not want children reporting to school this morning without any furniture in their classrooms.

With the number of schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana in the North, the Ministry needed more than 500 furniture.

There were donations from the Punjas Charitable Trust which was shipped across with the assistance of Swire Shipping Limited.

Punjas & Sons Pte Ltd’s Manager Operations Nandu Naidu, says two schools in Auckland, New Zealand donated the furniture pieces to the Trust.

In addition to the donation, the Ministry of Education will procure another 250.

The furniture pieces were shipped to the North yesterday in time for the resumption of school.