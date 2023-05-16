New course for RFMF personnel

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

14 members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are taking part in the first-ever Dangerous Goods and Aircraft Preparations Course.

Commander Land Force, Brigadier-General Onisivoro Covunisaqa stressed the importance of being attentive during the course as this was the first course of its kind in the country.

He acknowledged the Australian Defense Force for availing qualified instructors to facilitate the course.

The participants from various units will cover every aspect of handling and transporting dangerous goods.