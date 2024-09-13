New classrooms for Namuka District School

Forty-six students and six teachers of Namuka District School in Macuata now have better learning facilities and furniture after the official opening of a school block project by the government of Japan.

The new school block, consisting of three classrooms, was made possible through the $292,808.00 funding support by the government of Japan under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme.

While officiating at the official handover, Japan Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii says that the government of Japan will continue to assist Fiji in whatever way it can.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also urged students to make use of the classroom as a learning center and become successful individuals of Namuka.

“Students of Namuka, education is a powerful tool that shapes not only individual futures but also the fabric of society. So as students, understanding the significance of classroom education and the importance of education, we believe it will motivate you to make the most of your academic journey, and your commitment to learning today will shape your future and Fiji and the world around you.”

The school which is located in the village of Visoqo has been facing challenges with the aging school infrastructure and increased student population, which pushes it to seek assistance from the government for the expansion and construction of a new classroom block and its furniture.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, on behalf of the coalition government, has also acknowledged the government of Japan for the new classroom and remains hopeful for more project assistance in the future.