New changes to improve sugar industry

[Source: Ministry of Sugar Industry/ Facebook]

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh has affirmed to the growers that he will work hard with his team to introduce new changes that will improve the sugar industry as well as lift the industry up.

Singh said this following a two-day consultation with cane growers in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, and Sigatoka.

The Minister was accompanied by stakeholders from the sugar industry during the consultation.

He also received issues raised by the growers in regard to their cane, sugar infrastructure, and mills.

The Minister informed the growers that he would look into each issue and address it as soon as possible.