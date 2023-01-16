New board members for FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service welcomed three new board members today.

These members are Chair Savendra Dayal, Malakai Naiyaga and Illisoni Vuidreketi.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says he is confident that the new board will offer fresh ideas on improving Fiji’s taxation.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad says the key to changes in any organization are its people which is why it is important to invest in good people.

He adds another vacant seat on the board will be filled soon.

The new board members join current members Umesh Chand and Shiri Gounder.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the board and their new members are very strategic and he is confident that he will be provided the support needed to take the tax agency to newer heights.

Dixon adds maintaining efforts on being employer of choice and becoming a genuine partner with businesses and industries will be the key priority areas for this financial year.