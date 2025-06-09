New bill gives hope to rehabilitated offenders

Former inmates in Fiji struggle to find work or travel because their criminal records follow them, even after rehabilitation.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga states that the system works against those trying to rebuild their lives.

He said immigration checks and police records still flag past offences.

He adds that even with a certificate of rehabilitation after ten years, people cannot travel overseas.

“Key to that is the bill that has been currently in consultation, the criminal records bill. Which then provides them, should the bill be enacted, for those who committed minor offences. Within four years, that offence will be expunged. That means they can go and work in a pump and go overseas.”

Turaga said the Criminal Records Bill, now under consultation, aims to fix this. Minor offences could be cleared after four, six, or ten years, depending on the case.

He said this would allow people to work and travel once their record is expunged.

Turaga adds rehabilitation must lead to real opportunities.

Without change, former inmates remain punished long after serving their sentence.

