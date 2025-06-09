Tavua stay top despite Rakiraki draw

[Source: Tavua FC/Facebook]

Tavua continues to lead the Extra Senior League Viti Levu Zone standings despite being held to a 1-all draw by Rakiraki in Round Six action over the weekend.

Tavua managed to secure a point from the encounter to remain at the top of the table as the competition race continues to tighten.

Meanwhile, Lami climbed into second place after edging Northland Tailevu 2-1 in a closely contested match.

Both Lami and Northland Tailevu now sit on six competition points, with goal difference currently separating the two sides in the standings.

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Despite earning a draw against the league leaders, Rakiraki remains at the bottom of the table with four points after six rounds of competition.

The Extra Senior League Viti Levu Zone competition continues next weekend with teams chasing valuable points in the race for promotion and qualification.